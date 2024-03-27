Sterling Investment Management LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sterling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 358,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,506,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 18,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,688,301. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $289.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

