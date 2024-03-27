Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Sells 914 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average is $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.