Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Sells 282 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after buying an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,364,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,915,000 after buying an additional 828,022 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IAU opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $41.66.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.