Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Sells 1,829 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $205.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

