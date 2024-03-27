Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 3.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 116,606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

GNR opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $59.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

