Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.