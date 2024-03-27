Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

