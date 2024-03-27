Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Lowers Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after purchasing an additional 95,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,638 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

