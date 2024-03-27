Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $12.76 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,472 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,898,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.