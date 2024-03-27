Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Buys 14,305 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $160.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $161.73. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

