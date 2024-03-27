Sterling Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,945 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,945 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $130,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

