Sterling Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.90% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 439.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 391,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 319,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 138,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJP opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1082 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.