Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.51

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.51 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 2690766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLA. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,077,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,547,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

