SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.86

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.86 and last traded at $64.82, with a volume of 182355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

