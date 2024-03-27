Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.94

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 53055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Squarespace Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -720.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Squarespace’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 20,622 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $660,316.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,931.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $179,874.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 20,622 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $660,316.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,931.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,988 shares of company stock worth $11,947,435. 47.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,449,000 after buying an additional 479,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 38.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after buying an additional 956,920 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,508,000 after buying an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth $27,254,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

