SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.97

Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.97 and last traded at $121.05, with a volume of 14861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.00.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at $76,936,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at $76,936,970.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,962,146. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.