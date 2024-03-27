Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.08

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 366796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinus LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.