Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Up 2,533.3% in March

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 2,533.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 36.41% of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COPJ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70.

About Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

