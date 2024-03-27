Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 3.6% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,148,000 after acquiring an additional 921,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $38.77.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

