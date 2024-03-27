Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAVE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.57.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $508.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 293,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 616.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 123,419 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 436,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after purchasing an additional 67,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.