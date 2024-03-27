Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.69 and last traded at $47.51. 83,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 715,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPHR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The company had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 40.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan purchased 76,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,141.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,181,188.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sphere Entertainment news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan bought 76,139 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,141.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,181,188.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $618,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 245,669 shares of company stock worth $10,706,120. 24.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,789,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,741,000 after purchasing an additional 100,311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,594 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 157,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

