Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,631,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471,064. The stock has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.65.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

