Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,488 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,670,000 after acquiring an additional 742,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $18,007,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 277,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,768. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

