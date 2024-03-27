Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 557,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,685. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

