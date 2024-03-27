SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 735,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 313,030 shares.The stock last traded at $25.67 and had previously closed at $25.63.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

