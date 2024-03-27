SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Increased by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,448. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

