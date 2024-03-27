SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $202.56 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $203.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.