SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $201.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $203.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.68 and a 200-day moving average of $186.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

