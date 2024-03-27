SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 314.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,026 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises 0.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. 19,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,553. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.