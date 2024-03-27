SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.12

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.12 and last traded at $72.84, with a volume of 120143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.77.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

