SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.83

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.83, with a volume of 63336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

