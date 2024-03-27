Solid State (LON:SOLI) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,474.25

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,474.25 ($18.63) and last traded at GBX 1,325 ($16.74), with a volume of 62342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,395 ($17.63).

Solid State Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £150.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,113.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,288.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,275.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Solid State Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Solid State’s payout ratio is 3,181.82%.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division provides owed brand manufactured components, franchised components, and the provision of value-added services, such as sourcing and obsolescence management.

