Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of SCGLY opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

