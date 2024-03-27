Smith Anglin Financial LLC Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,653,000 after acquiring an additional 455,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $62.21. 739,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,848,787. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62. The company has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

