Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $65.44 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $65,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,051,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,554,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,513.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after buying an additional 355,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.25. 634,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,810. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.90 and a twelve month high of $185.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.68. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

