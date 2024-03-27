Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $335,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. 379,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,475. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

