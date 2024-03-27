Smith Anglin Financial LLC Cuts Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,434 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 157.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 169,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 138,803 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 89,712 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,529. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $742.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

