SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Down 6.2%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 416,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,229,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SMRT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Get SmartRent alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SmartRent

SmartRent Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $530.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $60.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. SmartRent’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartRent by 54.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,499,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after buying an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 794.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 2,378,079 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,357,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 1,787,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 559.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 862,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About SmartRent

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.