SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in March

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. 477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

