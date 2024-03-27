SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in March

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. 477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
