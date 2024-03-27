SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Trading 5% Higher

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.01 and last traded at $52.97. Approximately 239,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,309,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.43.

SLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -33.00%.

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $38,666,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 988,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $24,417,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 111.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after acquiring an additional 600,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

