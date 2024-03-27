SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

SJW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SJW

SJW Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SJW opened at $55.52 on Friday. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.39 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 1,384.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SJW Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

(Get Free Report

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.