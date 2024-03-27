Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Benchmark

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Benchmark from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SIRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.84.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 363,551 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 272,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

