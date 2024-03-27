Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000. Texas Instruments comprises about 3.5% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.34 and its 200-day moving average is $160.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

