Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,139 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,000. PTC makes up 9.2% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in PTC by 1,595.7% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PTC by 2,164.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

PTC stock opened at $189.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.62 and a 52 week high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

