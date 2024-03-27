Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Kornit Digital accounts for 2.1% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 48.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after buying an additional 53,988 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

