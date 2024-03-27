Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mplx by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,036,000 after purchasing an additional 809,273 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mplx by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,419,000 after purchasing an additional 976,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,869,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,776,000 after buying an additional 639,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $41.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. Mplx’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 89.24%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

