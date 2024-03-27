Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,182 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

NLY stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

