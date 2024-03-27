Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Golub Capital BDC makes up approximately 0.9% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 73,015 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,545,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,275,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after purchasing an additional 113,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBDC opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBDC. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

