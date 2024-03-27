Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cognyte Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGNT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 52.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $56,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 72.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.22.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

