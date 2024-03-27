Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 613,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Apyx Medical makes up 1.5% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Apyx Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.52.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

